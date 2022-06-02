Lauriebelles Opens New Location in Sioux Falls

Lauriebelles is not just the #1 online women's clothing boutique. Lauriebelles is locally owned and already has two locations in the Sioux Empire.

One in Tea and one in downtown Sioux Falls on Phillips Avenue.

Now, a third location is open in the Empire Mall.

Lauriebelles in the Empire Mall is located next to Sneaker Flavorz and G&M Beauty Plus.

In a press release from the Empire Mall, "Lauriebelles features premier brands such as KanCan, Vintage Havana, Moda Luxe, Steve Madden, Beljoy and more. Lauriebelles’ carefully curated selection of stylish, unique clothing is for women of all shapes and sizes. At Lauriebelles, they strive to help women find styles that give them confidence, offering trendy clothing at affordable prices."

To celebrate the opening of the new location, Lauriebelles is offering 20% off Lily & Lottie items!

Lauriebelles