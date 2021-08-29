Legends for Kids Extend Grant Application Deadline in September

This years HyVee-Sanford Legends for Kids events in June raised more money than ever for the organization and now comes the giving back part.

The organization is currently accepting grant applications for local groups that need capital improvements.

They have decided to extend their deadline until September 17, 2021.

Organizations that qualify for a grant include but are not limited to those who show substantial volunteer involvement and who have demonstrated support for the Legends Mission.

According to the Legends for Kids website, their mission includes:

Our mission is to play a part in providing our area’s youth with the tools and confidence to help them make the right decision in life; to provide our youth with the opportunity to experience the positive influence that sports can play in teaching self-discipline, teamwork, leadership and strategic thinking skills while building self-confidence; and to provide an annual event where area youth can gather for FREE specialized training in multiple sports under the supervision of the area’s best coaches and athletes.

The grants must be used for capital improvements such as equipment and uniforms.

Get our free mobile app

If you would like to apply or would like to share the application with a friend or family member, click here.

For more information on the Legends for Kids organization, their mission and to get involved in the future, you can visit their website.