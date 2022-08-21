HyVee-Sanford Legends to Donate Record Amount Back to Community

For multiple decades, the Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids events have raised a ton of money for the community and introduced sports to so many youth in our area.

Get our free mobile app

This year was no different as the Hy-Vee Sanford Legends for Kids events were tremendous and they raised a record amount to donate back to the community.

Here is the official release from Legends for Kids on their $290,000 donation.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. –Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids is donating back a record $290,000 to local youth sports organizations following this year’s Legends events. This year’s total pushes the amount donated since 2005 to $3.135 million.

The $290,000 will support the Legends scholarship program ($40,000), the Legends Foundation for Youth Grant Program ($190,000) and the Folds of Honor Foundation ($60,000).

“After 20-plus years, Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends continues to break records and make significant impacts on the lives our children in our communities,” said Brock Reynoldson, co-director of Legends for Kids. “We would like to thank the many wonderful sponsors, companies and individuals who support this event year after year.”

Highlights from 2022 Legends events included:

2,200 kids attended the free clinics

900 athletes attended the Legends Football Camp (a new record)

456 participants at the Legends Golf Tournament

Youth sports organizations are encouraged to apply for upcoming grants by Sept. 23. Priority is given to projects and organizations that have substantial volunteer involvement and missions that support those of Legends. The registration form is available at legendsforkids.org.

Continuing in 2022 was the Legends for Kids Scholarship, which was developed to honor graduating high school seniors for exceptional character in leadership in athletics and school involvement. The scholarship program was created by Hy-Vee, Sanford Health, Beal Distributing, Novak Sanitary Service and KELOLAND Media Group. The program handed out eight $5,000 scholarships in 2022. Recipients must use the scholarships for post-secondary education.

Legends Donations Since 2005

YEAR AMOUNT 2005 $103,000 2006 $130,000 2007 $110,000 2008 $120,000 2009 $110,000 2010 $105,000 2011 $135,000 2012 $145,000 2013 $165,000 2014 $175,000 2015 $180,000 2016 $185,000 2017 $210,000 2018 $220,000 2019 $255,000 2020 $230,000 2021 $270,000 2022 $290,000 TOTAL $3,135,000

For more information on Legends for Kids, their community involvement and next years events, you can visit their website.