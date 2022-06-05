Legends for Kids Event Schedule for this Week in Sioux Falls

The 2022 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids week is upon us with some very big sports celebrities making their way to Sioux Falls.

This week's festivities will include numerous FREE camps for the kids, a golf tournament, banquet, and many opportunities to raise money for a great cause.

Get our free mobile app

There will be four sports celebrities' from different sports making an appearance this week in Sioux Falls as well.

Ed McCaffrey, three-time Super Bowl champion

Tamika Catchings, Basketball Hall of Fame inductee & four-time Olympic gold medalist

Bert Blyleven, National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, two-time World Series champion

Jeremy Roenick, Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Olympic medalist

In order to participate in the camps, kids are required to sign up before the camp, but again it is FREE.

Here is a look at the complete schedule for all events surrounding the Legends for Kids events this week.

2022 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Schedule Date Camp Time Location June 7 Legends Volleyball Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy 5:30-7 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 8 Legends Soccer Clinic 1-3 p.m. South Dakota Junior Football Fields June 8 Legends Golf Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Golf Academy 4:30-5:45 p.m. (Grades K-4); 6-7:15 p.m. (Grades 5-up) Great Shots June 9 Legends Baseball/Softball Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Baseball/Softball Academy 9-10:30 a.m. (Grades K-4); 11-12:30 p.m. (Grades 5-up) Sanford Fieldhouse June 9 Legends Banquet 5:30-9 p.m. Sanford Pentagon June 10 Legends Hockey Clinic 9:30-11 a.m. SCHEELS IcePlex June 10 Legends Golf Tournament* TBD Willow Run, Prairie Green, Bakker Crossing & Grand Falls Casino Golf Course June 10 Legends Football Clinic 1-3 p.m. Kirkeby-Over Stadium June 10 Legends Tennis Clinic 9-10:30 a.m. Huether Match Pointe June 11 Legends Basketball Clinic – run by Sanford Power Basketball Academy 9-10:30 a.m. (Grades K-4); 11-12:30 p.m. (Grades 5-up) Sanford Pentagon June 20-22 Legends Football Camp* Augustana University – Kirkeby-Over Stadium and Sanford Sports Complex

For more information on the Legends for Kids events, their mission, and more, visit their website.

MORE FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS: