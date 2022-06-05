Legends for Kids Event Schedule for this Week in Sioux Falls

Photo By Jeff Thurn Townsquare Media

The 2022 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends for Kids week is upon us with some very big sports celebrities making their way to Sioux Falls.

This week's festivities will include numerous FREE camps for the kids, a golf tournament, banquet, and many opportunities to raise money for a great cause.

There will be four sports celebrities' from different sports making an appearance this week in Sioux Falls as well.

  • Ed McCaffrey, three-time Super Bowl champion
  • Tamika Catchings, Basketball Hall of Fame inductee & four-time Olympic gold medalist
  • Bert Blyleven, National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, two-time World Series champion
  • Jeremy Roenick, Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Olympic medalist

In order to participate in the camps, kids are required to sign up before the camp, but again it is FREE.

Here is a look at the complete schedule for all events surrounding the Legends for Kids events this week.

2022 Hy-Vee/Sanford Legends Schedule
DateCampTimeLocation
June 7Legends Volleyball Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Volleyball Academy5:30-7 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
June 8Legends Soccer Clinic1-3 p.m.South Dakota Junior Football Fields
June 8Legends Golf Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Golf Academy4:30-5:45 p.m. (Grades K-4); 6-7:15 p.m. (Grades 5-up)Great Shots
June 9Legends Baseball/Softball Clinic – run by Sanford POWER Baseball/Softball Academy9-10:30 a.m. (Grades K-4); 11-12:30 p.m. (Grades 5-up)Sanford Fieldhouse
June 9Legends Banquet5:30-9 p.m.Sanford Pentagon
June 10Legends Hockey Clinic9:30-11 a.m.SCHEELS IcePlex
June 10Legends Golf Tournament*TBDWillow Run, Prairie Green, Bakker Crossing & Grand Falls Casino Golf Course
June 10Legends Football Clinic1-3 p.m.Kirkeby-Over Stadium
June 10Legends Tennis Clinic9-10:30 a.m.Huether Match Pointe
June 11Legends Basketball Clinic – run by Sanford Power Basketball Academy9-10:30 a.m. (Grades K-4); 11-12:30 p.m. (Grades 5-up)Sanford Pentagon
June 20-22Legends Football Camp*Augustana University – Kirkeby-Over Stadium and Sanford Sports Complex

For more information on the Legends for Kids events, their mission, and more, visit their website.

