LFA Mixed Martial Arts Coming To Sioux Falls In April

Mixed martial arts are returning to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls on April 14 with a card from Legacy Fighting Alliance.

Headlining the main card will be the welterweight bout of Jalin 'The Gentleman' Fuller vs Trey 'The Truth' Waters.

Co-Main Event - Bantamweight Bout: Wendel Araujo (7-3) vs. Mitch McKee (4-0)

Lightweight Bout: Jordan Isordia (2-3) vs. Richie Lewis (3-0)

Featherweight Bout: Damion Hill (14-10) vs. Michael Stack (7-2)

Strawweight Bout: Talita Alencar (3-0) vs. Kelsey Arnesen (2-2)

The Preliminary Card has six features:

Welterweight Bout: Jeff Craig (3-1) vs. Kevin Pease (3-0)

Middleweight Bout: Nautis Shadrick (0-0) vs. Jon Kunneman (1-0)

Welterweight Bout: Rueben Johnson (0-0) vs. Jeff Nielsen (1-2)

Lightweight Bout: Geovani Cruz (6-3) vs. Nikita Kulshin (3-0)

Bantamweight Bout: Jose Hernandez (3-0) vs. Tial Thang (3-2)

Featherweight Bout: Andres Lugo (3-1) vs. Antoine Tureaud (5-0)

Tickets for the April 14 event can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The Sanford Pentagon has hosted various mixed martial arts events since 2014, including three Bellator MMA championship cards as well as multiple RFA/LFA cards. More than a dozen fighters who have competed at the Pentagon have gone on to fight for Bellator MMA or UFC.

