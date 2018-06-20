List of South Dakota College Players Drafted into the NBA

South Dakota State's Mike Daum won't get his named called during the NBA Draft this year, but here's all the players that were drafted out of South Dakota colleges.

We have seen players that grew up in South Dakota make it to the NBA including Mike Miller, Eric Piatkowski, and even Colton Iverson. All three of those players went on to colleges outside of South Dakota before getting into the NBA.

But what about the players that went to college in South Dakota before getting to the NBA? Players drafted from schools like South Dakota State, University of South Dakota, Augustana University, Black Hills State, University of Sioux Falls?

I was curious to find out. It was just five years ago that Nate Wolters of South Dakota State got the call in the 2nd round of the 2013 NBA Draft. Since then though, we've been on the Mike Daum watch.

Using records from RealGM, HispanosNBA, and cross checking lists of prior NBA Drafts through Basketball Reference, here's the players that I was able to find that went to an in-state college. Let's just say full historical records for schools can be very difficult to find.

South Dakota State

Nate Wolters (2013, Round 2, Pick 38, Washington Wizards then traded)

Steve Lingenfelter (1981, Round 2, Pick 45, Washington Bullets)

Lee Colburn (1973, Round 4, Pick 58, Houston Rockets)

Guy Mackner (1969, Round 6, Pick 81, Atlanta Hawks)

Raul Duarte (1969, Round 12, Pick 160, San Diego Rockets)

Tom Black (1964, Round 9, Pick 72, Baltimore Bullets)

Don Jacobson (1961, Round 5, Pick 46, Syracuse Nationals)

University of South Dakota

Chuck Iverson (1973, Round 5, Pick 73, Seattle SuperSonics)

Augustana University

Arvid Kramer (1979, Round 3, Pick 45, Utah Jazz)

Northern State University

Mel Klein (1961, Round 7, Pick 67, Boston Celtics)

Dakota Wesleyan University

Gordon Fosness (1957, Round 10, Pick 71, Minneapolis Lakers)

Did we miss someone? If so, let us know!

The 2018 NBA Draft takes place on Thursday, June 21 at 6:00 on ESPN 99.1.