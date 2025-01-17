Listen: New SDSU FB HC Dan Jackson Joins Overtime

The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has its new leader in Dan Jackson, and the coach joined Overtime with Bert Remien for the first time on Friday afternoon.

Coach Jackson was formally introduced as the team's new Head Coach last week and has been hard at work in his communication with players and his assembly of his staff.

Coach joined the show (which airs 11am-1pm Monday through Friday on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000) on Friday afternoon to discuss the new job, his coaching style, food and movie preferences and more.

Here's the entirety of Bert's conversation with Coach Dan Jackson from Friday's show:

