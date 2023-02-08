Listen! New Sioux Falls Cougar FB HC Glogowski Joins Overtime

Jim Glogowski was named the newest Head Coach of USF Cougar Football back in December, and yesterday, he joined Bert Remien on Overtime on ESPN Sioux Falls.

Glogowski has a long history both in the area and in the NSIC, including a brief stop at Augustana when he was young in his coaching career.

He joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday to talk his coaching history, and what excites him most about the new opportunity to lead the Coo.

Listen to the full interview here:

It should be another exciting season of USF Cougar Football with plenty of big games in store.

The Key to the City rivalry game against Augustana will be Saturday, September 30th this Fall.

You can listen to Overtime with Bert Remien weekdays from 11am to 1pm on 102.3 FM/AM1000.