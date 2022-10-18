After another week of High School Volleyball action across the state, there was little change in the latest SD Media Volleyball poll.

Bishop O'Gorman received all 13 first place votes this week in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (A) and Warner (B) remained a top their respective classes as well.

Here is the latest poll, voted on by the SD Media:

Get our free mobile app

CLASS AA

1. O'Gorman (13) 20-3 65 1

2. S.F. Washington 20-3 52 2

3. Harrisburg 14-3 39 3

4. S.F. Jefferson 18-5 24 4

5. S.F. Lincoln 17-8 13 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Pierre (12-4) 2

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (13) 27-4 65 1

2. Dakota Valley 21-7 52 2

3. Wagner 23-2 35 3

4. Canton 20-5 19 4

5. Miller 26-2 13 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Elkton-Lake Benton (24-3) 5; Platte-Geddes (18-5) 3; R.C. Christian (26-6) 3

CLASS B

1. Warner (13) 28-2 65 1

2. Chester Area 21-5 47 2

3. Burke 22-3 40 3

4. Northwestern 22-8 27 4

5. Wolsey-Wessington 22-3 14 5

RECEIVING VOTES: Jones County (27-1) 2

Miller High School in Class A was the only team to enter the rankings this week, as they leapt to #5 after receiving votes a week ago. Elkton-Lake Benton at 24-3 overall fell from #5 to the receiving votes category this week.

The South Dakota High School Volleyball Tournament is now less than a month away, running from November 17-19 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls.