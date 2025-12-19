LJ Phillips Jr. put together one of the most historic and memorable seasons for a running back in USD program history this Fall.

The Wichita native was an All-American by numerous publications, and finished the campaign with nearly 2,000 yards on the ground.

Phillips Jr., who began the season as the second running back for the Yotes behind Charles Pierre Jr., announced that he will officially enter the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon.

It's an opportunity born out of patience for Phillips Jr., who certainly made the most of his chances in Vermillion.

In his first two years with the Yotes from 2023-24, he backed up Travis Theis and Charles Pierre Jr., and finished with just 272 yards and 4 total rushing scores.

This past season, he entered as the RB2 behind Pierre Jr., and only had 4 carries in the opener. Once Pierre Jr. went down with an injury, Phillips made the most of his opportunities, and finished the season with 1,921 rushing yards, 9 100+ yard rushing performances, and 20 total touchdowns.

We'll now just have to wait and see where the fan favorite and record-breaking back ends up on the open market. The transfer portal officially opens in early January.

Source: Pete Nakos on Twitter and LJ Phillips Jr. Profile - GoYotes.com