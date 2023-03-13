There are some who have traveled the world by sea taking vacations on cruise ships. From tropical climates to glaciers. The Greek islands to Australia.

Some can conveniently port out of their backyard like San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Boston, or San Diego for a lengthy excursion or a three and four-day cruise.

What would you think of taking six months and sailing to some of the world's most beautiful places on earth?

According to Travel+Leisure, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering a once-in-a-lifetime trip called The Sense of Adventure. This is said to be their longest sailing yet. Over 154 nights of unforgettable experiences

"39,722 nautical miles - 77 ports of call - 41 new passport stamps - 6 continents"

South Dakota and Minnesota residents, many of who travel to a warmer climate for the winter will surely be interested in this one. At least, dream about it.

WHEN DO I LEAVE?

Sailing departs from Miami on January 10, 2026, will cruise a whopping 39,722 nautical miles, stop at 77 ports of call, and add 41 new stamps to your passports across six continents.

Beats the hell out of my first and only cruise to Alaska where three out of the 5 ports were canceled due to bad weather.

HOW LONG WILL I BE GONE?

On this six-month cruise, you will visit the South Pacific, Australia, Asia, Africa, and Europe across three oceans. With more than 400 free shore excursions this offering includes 16 overnight stays, in destinations like Bora Bora in French Polynesia; Darwin, Australia; and Walvis Bay, Namibia.

If you like to be pampered, guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, the sumptuous comfort of all-suite, all-balcony accommodations, and an extensive list of inclusions.

SHOCKINGLY EXPENSIVE

Start saving now because this once-in-a-lifetime trip comes with a hefty price tag of $94,999 per guest.

