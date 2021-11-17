Major League Baseball Manager’s of the Year

Kevin Cash, who led the cash-strapped Tampa Bay Rays to a second consecutive division title this past season, captured the American League Manager of the Year award yet again Tuesday.

Cash became the second man to win the manager of the year award in back-to-back years.

Cash received 19 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers' Association of America. Scott Servais of the Seattle Mariners (five), Charlie Montoyo of the Toronto Blue Jays (three), Dusty Baker of the Houston Astros (two), and Alex Cora of the Boston Red Sox (one) also received first-place votes.

Gabe Kapler, who guided the San Francisco Giants to a franchise-record 107 victories in just his second season, was named National League Manager of the Year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Tuesday.

Kapler received 28 of 30 first-place votes and joined Dusty Baker, a three-time winner, as the only man in Giants history to receive the award. Craig Counsell finished second in voting after leading the Milwaukee Brewers to the NL Central title. Mike Shildt was third -- a month after he was fired over what St. Louis Cardinals president John Mozeliak described as philosophical differences. Counsell and Shildt received one first-place vote apiece.

