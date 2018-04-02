Michigan State Freshman Jaren Jackson Jumps to NBA Draft

EAST LANSING, M.I. (AP) - Michigan State freshman Jaren Jackson is entering the NBA draft.

Jackson announced his decision on Twitter on Monday. He was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year, joining former Ohio State star Greg Oden as the only players in conference history to pull off the feat.

The 6-foot-11, 242-pound Jackson blocked 106 shots, a single-season record for a Spartan, and swatted a Big Ten-best 3.03 shots per game. The forward averaged 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and made nearly 40 percent of the 96 3-pointers he attempted.

Michigan State's Miles Bridges entered the draft and hired an agent and Nick Ward is submitting his name for consideration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.