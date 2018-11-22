Mike Daum Becomes All Time Leading Scorer at South Dakota State

Nate Wolters had a epic career at South Dakota State University, all while capturing the scoring title and being drafted into the NBA.

As great of a career as Wolters had in Brookings, Mike Daum has done even better.

The SDSU big man on Tuesday became the all time leading scorer in school history, surpassing Wolters in the process.

Daum scored 41 against UTSA in the Gulf Coast Showcase netting him 2,388 total points on his career to that point. He added 11 more on Wednesday in a win over Colorado State to currently put him at 2,399.

Over the years Daum has been a scoring machine and garnering NBA looks all while helping the Jacks win countless games.

His humble nature has made him a fan favorite not only in Brookings, but to a lot of college basketball fans and analyst throughout the country.

SDSU will return to the court on November 28 to take on UMKC.