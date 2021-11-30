Milwaukee Bucks Sign Sioux Falls Skyforce Guard

The Sioux Falls Skyforce has sent many players to the NBA over the years and now they are sending one more.

On Tuesday, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract.

Having played at LSU, Smart has the ability to play up to his competition in the SEC and has been doing so in the NBA G League so far this season.

Smart has averaged 22 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.6 APG, and 1.2 SPG so far for the Skyforce through five games and has been a catalyst offensively.

He now will be utilized on both the NBA G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Not only will he get more opportunities in the NBA, but he also will get a prorated salary of $462,629 for the remaining games in the season.

For more information on the Milwaukee Bucks, their current roster, and their remaining games in the 2021-2022 season, you can visit their team site.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their current roster, and their remaining games in the season, you can visit their team website.

