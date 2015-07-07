Mind Blowing Minnesota Vikings Stats

Not too often do Minnesota Vikings and the words "mind blowing stats" find themselves in the same sentence.

That was at least my thought until I saw the headline on NFL.com.

Now personally, I found the part of the article featuring Teddy Bridgewaters stats to be by far the most interesting considering how quickly he was thrown into the fire as a NFL QB.

The Moss stat was sweet too. That is for me the second most memorable Thanksgiving Day game next to the Steelers/Lions game where the coin toss going into Overtime was messed up.