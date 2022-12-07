Minnesota Golden Gophers Announce Extension for P.J. Fleck
Things have been up for the Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program since the arrival of coach P.J. Fleck in the 2017 season. Now, the school is rewarding the coach with a long-term contract extension.
Per a release at ESPN.com, Fleck has signed an extension as the Head Coach of the Football program through the 2029 season. Financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.
Fleck is currently wrapping up his 6th season as the Coach of the Gophers, and the program sits at 8-4 overall awaiting their bowl game against Syracuse on December 29th.
Fleck came to the Twin Cities as a very splashy hire, having guided Western Michigan to an undefeated regular season in 2016, which included a trip to the Cotton Bowl.
After a first season record of 5-7, Fleck has 'rowed the boat' for the Gophers in the right direction ever since. Save for the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Minnesota has had a winning record and bowl appearance in every season since 2017.
It's an exciting extension for a coach that has taken ownership of a program and guided it to the next level. Fleck has a career record of 43-27 as coach of the Gophers, and fans will surely look to new heights through the 2029 season and beyond.
The Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program has accepted a bid to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange on December 29th, which will round out the 2022 season.
Sources: ESPN.com and PJ Fleck Coaching Record