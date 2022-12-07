Minnesota Golden Gophers Announce Extension for P.J. Fleck

Things have been up for the Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program since the arrival of coach P.J. Fleck in the 2017 season. Now, the school is rewarding the coach with a long-term contract extension.

Per a release at ESPN.com, Fleck has signed an extension as the Head Coach of the Football program through the 2029 season. Financial terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed.

Fleck is currently wrapping up his 6th season as the Coach of the Gophers, and the program sits at 8-4 overall awaiting their bowl game against Syracuse on December 29th.

Fleck came to the Twin Cities as a very splashy hire, having guided Western Michigan to an undefeated regular season in 2016, which included a trip to the Cotton Bowl.

After a first season record of 5-7, Fleck has 'rowed the boat' for the Gophers in the right direction ever since. Save for the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Minnesota has had a winning record and bowl appearance in every season since 2017.

It's an exciting extension for a coach that has taken ownership of a program and guided it to the next level. Fleck has a career record of 43-27 as coach of the Gophers, and fans will surely look to new heights through the 2029 season and beyond.

The Minnesota Golden Gopher Football program has accepted a bid to the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl against the Syracuse Orange on December 29th, which will round out the 2022 season.

Get our free mobile app

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.





Sources: ESPN.com and PJ Fleck Coaching Record