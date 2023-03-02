Minnesota Gophers WBB Coach Steps Down

Minnesota Gophers WBB Coach Steps Down

University of Minnesota

The unfortunate part of this exciting time of the College Basketball season is that seasons are coming to a close, and with it come major personnel and coaching changes.

The University of Minnesota Women's Basketball program has been one of the first to make one of the aforementioned changes this offseason, as they have announed that longtime Coach Lindsay Whalen will step down effective immediately.

Whalen has coached the team since 2018, and compiled an overall record of 71-76 guiding the program.

Per a release at GopherSports.com:

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle and Head Women's Basketball Coach Lindsay Whalen announced today that Whalen will step down as head coach, effective immediately. Coyle and Whalen have agreed that she will remain with Gopher Athletics as special assistant to the athletics director through April 12, 2025.

A national search for the 13th head women's basketball coach in the history of the Golden Gopher program will begin immediately.

Minnesota Gopher Women's Basketball finished the season with an overall mark of 11-19, and fell to Penn State in the first round of this year's Big Ten Tournament.

Source: Gopher Sports

Get our free mobile app

Ten Most Disappointing Minnesota Sports Seasons

The 2021 Minnesota Twins entered the season with high expectations, but unfortunately, they've made the list of most disappointing Minnesota teams of all time.

Disappointment is a common feeling for Minnesota sports fans as the years continue. Following the NBA Championship win for Milwaukee, SportsCenter was quick to point out that Minnesota has the current longest streak of seasons without a championship appearance in the four major sports (MLB/NBA/NFL/NHL). The Minnesota Lynx also chimed in on the stat after claiming four championships since 2011.

The ten teams that are on this list all follow a similar pattern. The year prior was either a great season with a playoff run or one that featured a strong core of players that appeared to have taken the next step. Offseason/preseason expectations were high with even Las Vegas oddsmakers believing in a deep run. Unfortunately, those preseason expectations fell short for the following teams. None of the teams listed below made the playoffs.


 

Filed Under: Big Ten, change, Coach, College Basketball, Golden Gophers, Gophers, hoops, Lindsay Whalen, min, Minnesota, resign, step down, wbb, Women's Basketball
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls