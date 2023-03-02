Minnesota Gophers WBB Coach Steps Down

The unfortunate part of this exciting time of the College Basketball season is that seasons are coming to a close, and with it come major personnel and coaching changes.

The University of Minnesota Women's Basketball program has been one of the first to make one of the aforementioned changes this offseason, as they have announed that longtime Coach Lindsay Whalen will step down effective immediately.

Whalen has coached the team since 2018, and compiled an overall record of 71-76 guiding the program.

Per a release at GopherSports.com:

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics Mark Coyle and Head Women's Basketball Coach Lindsay Whalen announced today that Whalen will step down as head coach, effective immediately. Coyle and Whalen have agreed that she will remain with Gopher Athletics as special assistant to the athletics director through April 12, 2025.

A national search for the 13th head women's basketball coach in the history of the Golden Gopher program will begin immediately.

Minnesota Gopher Women's Basketball finished the season with an overall mark of 11-19, and fell to Penn State in the first round of this year's Big Ten Tournament.

Source: Gopher Sports

