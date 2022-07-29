Minnesota Island Available for a Steal at only $375 per Night

Minnesota Island Available for a Steal at only $375 per Night

Credit: Air BnB/Josue Michel via Unsplash

Want to rent your own 14-acre private island in Minnesota? You can do just that for a cheaper price than you'd imagine.

Get our free mobile app

Jackrabbit Island

You can find more information on this cabin from Airbnb here. It's available for rent now.

Story Source: AirbnbOnly In Your State Minnesota

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Inside the Turnblad Castle

Did you know that Minnesota has a legitimate castle? It's over one hundred years old and what's inside will astound you.

For more information on the castle and to schedule a tour, visit asimn.org
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top