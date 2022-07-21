Minnesota Timberwolves Add Austin Rivers in Free Agency

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been very active this off season from acquiring Rudy Gobert via trade to being active in filling out their bench with veterans.

Minnesota's latest move in free agency follows that theme of adding vets around good young talent.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have signed guard Austin Rivers in free agency and the new addition took to Twitter to see if he could find some new friends in Minnesota all while showing his excitement about the new opportunity.

Over his career, Rivers has started games and come off the bench, giving Minnesota another three point shooter and a guy who can get his own shot.

The Timberwolves have improved their roster to the point where they are a top team in a loaded Western Conference and as they continue to make moves like adding Rivers, they are in a great position heading into the 2022-2023 season.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.