Minnesota Timberwolves are Moving Up the Standings

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had a very interesting start to the 2022-2023 NBA season but things may be trending in the right direction.

After the Wolves lost Karl-Anthony Towns due to a injury a few weeks ago, many thought Minnesota would start trending down in the standings but the opposite has happened.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have moved up in the standings since losing KAT and have won 6 of their last 10 games including a 2 game winning streak.

It has been a combined effort from the bench and the starters to make up for the absence of KAT and it has really translated on the court.

Minnesota currently sits it the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings and are only four games out of first place in the conference as well.

The Timberwolves play on the road Saturday in Portland followed by another matchup against the Blazers on Monday before they face off against the Clippers and Thunder on the road next week.

We'll have to wait and see if the Wolves can continue their climb up the Western Conference standings over the next week.

For more information on the Minnesota Timberwolves, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.