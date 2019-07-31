The Minnesota Timberwolves have hired Sachin Gupta as the team's new Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Gupta comes to Minnesota after a stint as assistant general manager with the Detroit Pistons last season. He also spent time in Houston as a special advisor to Rockets GM Daryl Morey during the 2017-2018 season.

He is revered across the NBA for his work in analytics and for helping develop NBA metrics. Gupta is also credited with developing the NBA trade machine for ESPN while he was working there prior to joining the NBA.

Gupta joins the Timberwolves under new President of Basketball Operations in Gersson Rosas. Rosas was hired by the Timberwolves on May 1, 2019.