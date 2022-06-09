Minnesota Twins Carlos Correa Returns, Yankee’s Streak Ends

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins reinstated shortstop Carlos Correa from the COVID-19 injured list before their 8-1 win against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night, a small but significant step toward restoring their depleted roster to full strength. Correa missed eight games after testing positive while the team was in Detroit.

The AL Central-leading Twins conducted a soft launch, with Correa in the lineup as the designated hitter to face surging Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes. Correa went 1-for-3 and scored twice in Wednesday's win.

Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers homered in the fifth inning, sending Cortes to an early exit as the Minnesota Twins cruised to the victory Wednesday night that stopped the New York Yankees’ winning streak at seven.

Chris Archer (1-2) picked up his first victory for the Twins in his team-leading 11th start, completing five innings with only two hits allowed.

The Twins still have 13 players on the injured list, and right-hander Joe Ryan remains on the COVID-19 injured list. Ryan is one of seven starting pitchers currently out of commission, which includes Kenta Maeda in his recovery from Tommy John elbow surgery.

The series finale is Thursday as the New York Yankees (40-16, first in the AL East) and Minnesota Twins (33-25, first in the AL Central) gets underway at 6:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM1000 KSOO.