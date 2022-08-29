Minnesota Twins Sweep San Francisco, Jake Cave Leads Rally

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Jake Cave homered, doubled, and drove in four runs as the Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 8-3 to finish a three-game sweep Sunday.

Cave gave the Twins a 3-2 lead with his second homer of the season in the fourth inning. He added a two-run double in the fifth to cap a five-run rally that put Minnesota on top for good.

Cave tied Saturday night's game with a two-out single in the ninth before the Twins won in the 10th. The backup outfielder was recalled from the minors in early August and is seeing more playing time with All-Star center fielder Byron Buxton on the injured list. But he said he's ready to play any role manager Rocco Baldelli has in mind for him.

“If I get a chance to start, awesome, I love it,” Cave said. “If I’ve got to come off the bench and help somebody out, then I love that, too.”

The Twins outscored the Giants 20-5 in the series and have won three straight following a six-game losing streak that knocked them out of first place in the AL Central. The victory Sunday moved Minnesota within two games of first-place Cleveland, which got shut out in Seattle.

The Twins will host Boston beginning Monday for a three-game series that closes out the month of August.

A pair of right-handers will take the hill with Dylan Bunday (7-6) leading Minnesota against Brayan Bello (0-3) for the Red Sox. The first pitch is 7:40 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.