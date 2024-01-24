Minnesota Twins TwinsFest Live! Is Coming This Weekend

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images
Baseball is back! What a great way to follow up the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan than TwinsFest Live!


We're only a month away from the opening of Spring Training when MLB teams will be reporting to their warmer-climate camps.

 

Minnesota Twins players and coaches will be in Minneapolis for a trio of TwinsFest events presented by Dove: TwinsFest Live! from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, January 26 at The Fillmore Minneapolis; Signature Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 27 at Target Field. And, Signature Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 27 at Target Field; and the Futures Clinic from 10 to 11:30 a.m. (youth ages 6-12) and 1 to 2:30 p.m. (youth ages 13-18) at Urban Ventures, also on Saturday, January 27.

 

As you would expect many of these events are geared to the kids. Fans can look forward to meet-and-greet and photo opportunities with Twins players and coaches past and present.

Joe Mauer 7th Minnesota Twin Elected to Hall of Fame

Here's a bonus for those who attend TwinsFest Live!, attendees will receive a ticket voucher good for a complimentary ticket to any Twins home game in April (excluding the Home Opener on Thursday, April 4).


And just when your Season Affective Disorder was about to set in Opening Day is looking closer and closer. The Twins will open the 2024 season on the road once again on Thursday, March 28 in Kansas City, then in Milwaukee. The season home opener is set for Thursday, April 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Your Sioux Empire home for Minnesota Twins baseball is ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

