Minnesota Twins Winer Caravan Canceled for Sioux Falls

Once again one of the most anticipated events in the off-season for baseball fans has been scratched due to tot the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan that was slated for a stop in Sioux Falls this month has been canceled. This is the second consecutive year the Twins baseball club will not be traveling to affiliate cities.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls is one of the largest fan-based markets in Twins Territory. And due to the current climate and projected COVID-19 situation, organizers of the annual event decided to cancel.

Below is a statement from the Minnesota Twins:

The Minnesota Twins are reaching out today to inform you that, after careful consideration of the current and projected COVID-19 situation throughout our region, the difficult decision has been made to cancel our 2022 Twins Winter Caravan scheduled for January 30-February 4. With the Omicron variant continuing to drive case numbers up and posing a high risk, we feel this is the correct course of action to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our fans, staff, employees, partners, and communities.

We look forward to resuming our fan engagement initiatives when it is safe to do so – and, of course, we’ll be excited to bring back Winter Caravan and TwinsFest in 2023!

Something to look forward to is Spring Training beginning with games in Florida on February 25.

Opening day for the 2022 season is Thursday, March 31 in Chicago where the Twins will open against the White Sox. The season home opener at Target Field is Thursday, April 7 with the Seattle Mariners.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

15 Professional Athletes From Minnesota