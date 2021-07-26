Minnesota Vikings Add Another Wide Receiver to the Roster

The Minnesota Vikings have done almost everything in their power to make sure their roster is better in 2021 than it was in 2020.

That has included drafting some high-profile prospects, dabbling in free agency, and getting the rest of the roster healthy.

The Minnesota Vikings have now added another piece to the offense as they have signed free agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook to a contract.

Westbrook was drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He has 9 career touchdowns and at six feet tall, he fits perfectly into the slot role for the Vikings.

The latest roster move by the Minnesota Vikings gives them added depth at the position and some playmaking ability that can turn into a home run at any time.

He will compete for the No.3 spot on the depth chart at wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Theilen.

The Minnesota Vikings missed the playoffs in 2020 and will look to return to the postseason with a retooled roster and an optimistic view on 2021.

For more information on the Minnesota Vikings, their roster, and their 2021 schedule, you can visit the team website.