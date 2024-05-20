Former Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook ‘Taking Calls’ on Future

Dalvin Cook and the Minnesota Vikings parted ways around this time last year, and both parties wish the immediate next chapter would've been better.

For the Vikings, they ranked 29th in the NFL in total rushing yards a season ago, struggling to replicate the success they had with Cook leading the backfield.

Things were even worse for Cook, who managed just 214 rushing yards and no scores while spending time with both the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

Cook has yet to sign a free agent deal this offseason, but is reportedly 'taking calls' according to Pro Football Talk:

While no deal has come together, Cook says that he has been in contact with clubs this offseason. Cook said this weekend that he has been "taking calls" from clubs while he works to make sure that he's in the right condition to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way.

Cook may still have some good football ahead of him, but that remains to be seen.

Teams are being cautious with running backs of any age and stamina these days, which makes the market for veterans with some miles on them pretty thin.

This past season, Cook didn't sign on with the Jets until August, and wasn't the Dalvin Cook we all know during his tenure in the Big Apple.

The Cowboys come to mind as a team that might be a fit for the remainder of Cook's career, and maybe the Vikings would consider a reunion.

I wouldn't bank on it, but Cook could provide a high-floor option for a running game that looks to be centered around 29-year-old Aaron Jones.

Source: Pro Football Talk