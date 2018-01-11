Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman Named Executive of the Year

Pro Football Weekly has named Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman as this season's Executive of the Year.

Many people wondered if Spielman was on the verge of being on the chopping block after last season's collapse. Minnesota started 5-0 and failed to reach the playoffs.

One year later and the narrative has changed. Spielman has laid the foundation, especially on defense, to help develop the Vikings into a potential Super Bowl contender under head coach Mike Zimmer.

Spielman's biggest move of the offseason was arguably bringing in quarterback Case Keenum for $2 million. Keenum has started in all but two games this season for Minnesota and helped lead the team to a 13-3 overall record and a first round playoff bye. He also overhauled the offensive line by signing Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers.

Throughout the last couple of years in the NFL Draft, Spielman has put more focus into the defense. 2015 has been one of him prime defensive draft classes as he drafted defensive starters Trae Waynes, Eric Kendricks, and Danielle Hunter.

Some of his starters on offense that he recently drafted include Jerick McKinnon (2014, Round 3), Stefon Diggs (2015, Round 5), Dalvin Cook (2017, Round 1), and Pat Elflein (2017, Round 2). He also signed Adam Thielen as an undrafted free agent in 2013.