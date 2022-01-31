Minnesota Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins Named To 2022 Pro Bowl

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins will be part of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

The team announced Monday morning that Cousins would be making his third Pro Bowl appearance courtesy of a rival quarterback bowing out due to injury.

Aaron Rodgers, who was one of the three original quarterbacks named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, announced he will bow out due to an injury. This vacancy left an opportunity for Cousins to join Tom Brady and Kyler Murray as the three quarterbacks from the conference on the roster.

This will be Kirk's second appearance as a member of the Vikings, with the other time being in 2019. He also appeared once during his time with Washington.

During the 2021 season, Cousins was 372 of 561 on passing attempts, earning a 66.3% completion percentage. He threw for 4,221 yards and 33 touchdowns, with only 7 interceptions through 16 starts with a passer rating of 103.1. He missed one game of the 17-game season due to COVID-19.

Cousins now joins 4 other Vikings at this year's Pro Bowl. Here's the full breakdown of Vikings players appearing in the 2022 Pro Bowl:

Minnesota Vikings Players Appearing In The 2022 Pro Bowl

Kirk Cousins - Quarterback

Dalvin Cook - Running Back

Dalvin is the only member of the Minnesota Vikings that was named a Pro Bowl starter when the roster came out. He rushed for 1,159 yards and 6 touchdowns in 13 games in 2021. He also collected 34 receptions for 224 yards. This is Dalvin's third Pro Bowl appearance.

Justin Jefferson - Wide Receiver

Justin Jefferson makes his second career Pro Bowl, following an appearance last year. In 2021, he posted 1,616 yards on 108 receptions with 10 touchdowns through 17 games.

Brian O'Neill - Offensive Tackle

Brian O'Neill joins the Pro Bowl as an alternate, replacing Tristan Wirfs from Tampa, who is sitting out due to injury. O'Neill was a starter in all 17 of the Vikings' games in the 2021 season and earns his first Pro Bowl appearance.

Harrison Smith - Strong Safety

Harrison Smith makes his sixth Pro Bowl. He posted 99 total tackles, including 68 solo tackles. He also had 3 sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception in 2021.