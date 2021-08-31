Minnesota Vikings Send Draft Pick in Exchange for a New Tight End

The Minnesota Vikings went from feeling comfortable to needing to make a move for a new tight end in a matter of a few days. They did so in a trade with the New York Jets.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Minnesota Vikings have inked a trade with the New York Jets for tight end Chris Herndon. Minnesota will trade an undisclosed draft pick to the Jets as part of the deal.

Herndon has spent his three-year career with the New York Jets and has appeared in 33 total games. During his time in New York, Herndon has 71 total catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns. Last year he accounted for 31 receptions for 287 yards and three touchdowns. Herndon was drafted in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Vikings went from feeling great about the tight end position with Irv Smith Jr. and Tyler Conklin to needing to fill a void quickly. Irv Smith Jr. is currently out with a meniscus injury that has no set timetable of return. Conklin suffered a hamstring injury earlier in training camp and was questionable heading into the first week of the season. It's reported that Conklin should be good to go for Week 1.

With the trade for Herndon, the Vikings will have two viable tight-end options heading into the season opener against Cincinnati on September 12.