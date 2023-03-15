Minnesota Vikings Signing Ex-Cardinals CB, Re-sign Greg Joseph + More

The National Football League free agency period has begun and the Vikings had a busy Tuesday. Not only did they re-sign several of their current players, but they've added a highly-ranked cornerback, which helps soften the blow of losing Patrick Peterson to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Get our free mobile app

In a series of Tuesday tweets, the Vikings kept fans in the loop with how their free agent signing. They first announced they had re-signed C Garrett Bradbury and their 2022 backup quarterback Nick Mullens.

Get our free mobile app

The Vikings later announced they had agreed to terms with long snapper Andrew DePaola, who is an important part of their special teams unit.

The Vikings next announced they had made another special teams decision by re-signing kicker Greg Joseph. Greg had an interesting 2022 campaign, at one point leading the league in missed extra points. However, the seemed to put those issues behind him as the season progressed, making several clutch kicks down the stretch.

Then, late Tuesday, news broke that the Vikings had agreed to terms with a cornerback who was most recently with the Arizona Cardinals. NFL.com is reporting that the Vikings have signed CB Byron Murphy.

Murphy was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Going into the free agency period, he was the No. 25 overall player in Gregg Rosenthal's top 101 free agents. He had Murphy ranked as the 4th best free-agent cornerback available

Byron Murphy has five career interceptions, 34 passes defensed, five fumble recoveries, and two defensive touchdowns in 56 games played.

Because of a back injury, Murphy played in just nine games last season and failed to tally an interception a year after collecting four. However, he has proven versatility with an ability to match up with wide receivers outside and in the slot.

11 Minnesota Vikings Kickers Since 1998 With Greg Joseph currently leading NFL in missed extra points, the Minnesota Vikings are once again dealing with kicker challenges.

The Vikings certainly have had their fair share of kickers in recent years. Let's take a look back at who has kicked for the team since 1998. Some of these guys may be better than you remember, but there are likely a few you'd like to forget.