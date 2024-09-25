Minnesota Legend Tommy Kramer Announces Dementia Diagnosis

It has been a very tough week for legendary NFL Quarterbacks that once called Minnesota home.

Brett Favre broke the news Tuesday during a congressional hearing that he has been recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

On Wednesday afternoon, fellow Viking great Tommy Kramer took to social media to announce that he has been diagnosed with dementia.

Here's the official post from Kramer on Twitter:

It's incredibly tough news to absorb from both former greats.

Kramer starred for the Vikings from 1977-1989 and is widely considered one of the best Vikings Quarterbacks of All-Time. He finished his career with 24,777 passing yards and 159 passing touchdowns.

Among his many accolades, Kramer is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, was a Pro Bowler in 1986, and was named to the 50 Greatest Vikings team in 2010.

Thoughts and prayers to Tommy Kramer, Brett Favre, and their families after the unfortunate news we've received this week.

Sources: Tommy Kramer on Twitter and ESPN.com - Favre Announcement