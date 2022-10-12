MLB Postseason Day 2

MLB Postseason Day 2

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have two games today.

Leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM.

Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the mound for the Braves against Zack Wheeler (12-7) as the Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the best of five series.

Game 2 today will follow from the west coast as the Dodgers will send out Clayton Kershaw (12-3) to face Yu Darvish (16-8) and the Padres.

Here are the highlights from day 1:

Astros Walk-Off


Dodgers Lockdown Game 1

 

Yankees Own Their Hometown


Phillies Quiet Atlanta

 


 

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS

CHECK IT OUT: 100 sports records and the stories behind them

Filed Under: Atlanta Braves, Baseball, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Baseball Divisional Series, MLB Postseason, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls