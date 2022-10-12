It's day 2 of the Major League Baseball Divisional Series and ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have two games today.

Leading off today with the NLDS game-2 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves at 3:00 PM.

Kyle Wright (21-5) will take the mound for the Braves against Zack Wheeler (12-7) as the Phillies have a 1-0 lead in the best of five series.

Game 2 today will follow from the west coast as the Dodgers will send out Clayton Kershaw (12-3) to face Yu Darvish (16-8) and the Padres.

Here are the highlights from day 1:

Astros Walk-Off

Yankees Own Their Hometown