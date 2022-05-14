On Wednesday's show of The Game with Ryan Fowler, fans were asked to call in, tweet, and vote in Tide 100.9s poll about the most delusional fan bases in the SEC. Thanks to your input, here is where each fan base ranks.

Auburn Tigers: 46 votes.

Ah yes, the cross-state, conference rivalry, and arguably one of the best rivalries in all of college football. Not surprising to see a team that has one championship with a controversial quarterback who he and his family made multiple NCAA violations. Shocking? Not really, because Auburn and cheating go together like peanut butter and jelly.

Texas A&M Aggies: 32 votes.

The team that beat the No. 1 team in the country by a field goal and acted like it was the natty, something the Aggies have never truly seen. Now, I will give A&M the benefit of the doubt, as they have had some good teams in recent years, including the controversial rankings in 2020 that put Notre Dame in over the one-loss Aggies and A&M finished the final rankings at No. 4. But, as the old wise tale states: close only counts in horseshoes.

Georgia Bulldogs: 13 votes.

Congratulations on the national championship. One title, that's so cute. Just because the Bulldogs had one successful year and beat the best dynasty ONCE, does not make y'all the next Alabama nor does it make Kirby Smart the greatest coach. If Clemson isn't considered a dynasty, y'all are sure as hell not. Enjoy the victory, it'll be another 40 years before Athens sees another one.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl - Purdue v Tennessee Getty Images loading...

Tennessee Volunteers: seven votes.

Good ole Rocky Top. These are the fans that scream "This is our year," every damn season just to be a mediocre team at best. Irvin Carney didn't call Neyland Stadium a garbage truck worker convention for nothing, it sure looked like one on October 16, 2021. Oh, and by the way, it was the right call. Just be thankful the game was that close in the first place over a much more talented opponent. It will be the closest y'all will ever get to a playoff spot.

Alabama Crimson Tide: four votes.

Understandable, the team that is always winning is bound to have obnoxious fans to the world. But, the difference is that Tide fans have a reason to gloat. Alabama wins or gets close to winning every single year, they have the greatest coach in college football, are the team that every other team is compared to, and when the team loses, which isn't often, the opponents act like it was a championship in a regular game.

Arkansas Razorbacks, Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks, LSU Tigers: one vote each.

Honorable mention- Texas Longhorns: 2 votes.

Although not in the SEC (yet), Texas has enough of a history to make the list made by Tide fans. The Longhorns are Tennessee 2.0, overhype the team just to be below average when all is said and done. But hey, y'all have Matthew McConaughey so who's the real winner here?