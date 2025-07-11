The 2025 College Football season is rapidly approaching at the end of August, and it's time for us to take a long look at the teams with the shortest odds to win it all this season.

Of course, the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes top the list, but what other programs have a good shot at dethroning the team from Columbus?

Here's a look at the Top 10 odds to win the National Championship this coming season, with a ton of Big Ten and SEC schools leading the way:

*All odds quoted courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame Getty Images loading...

1) Ohio State Buckeyes +500

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State v Texas Getty Images loading...

2) Texas Longhorns +550

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia Getty Images loading...

3) Georgia Bulldogs +700

Capital One Orange Bowl - Penn State v Notre Dame Getty Images loading...

4) Penn State Nittany Lions +750

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Liberty v Oregon Getty Images loading...

5) Oregon Ducks +950

Clemson v Texas - Playoff First Round Getty Images loading...

6) Clemson Tigers +1100

Alabama v Oklahoma Getty Images loading...

7) Alabama Crimson Tide +1200

2025 CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T- Ohio State v Notre Dame Getty Images loading...

8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish +1200

Baylor v LSU - Kinder's Texas Bowl Getty Images loading...

9) LSU Tigers +1800

Michigan Maize vs Blue Spring Game Getty Images for ONIT loading...

10) Michigan Wolverines +2500

That's the Top 10. Among area schools, Nebraska (+15000), Iowa State (+18000), and Iowa (+20000) all fell within the Top 35.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

