Ohio State, Texas Pace Latest College Football National Title Odds

Ohio State, Texas Pace Latest College Football National Title Odds

Getty Images

The 2025 College Football season is rapidly approaching at the end of August, and it's time for us to take a long look at the teams with the shortest odds to win it all this season.

Of course, the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes top the list, but what other programs have a good shot at dethroning the team from Columbus?

Here's a look at the Top 10 odds to win the National Championship this coming season, with a ton of Big Ten and SEC schools leading the way:

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

*All odds quoted courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Getty Images
loading...

1) Ohio State Buckeyes +500

Getty Images
loading...

2) Texas Longhorns +550

Getty Images
loading...

3) Georgia Bulldogs +700

Getty Images
loading...

4) Penn State Nittany Lions +750

Getty Images
loading...

5) Oregon Ducks +950

READ MORE: Who Has Easiest Schedule Between Iowa, Nebraska & Minnesota?

Getty Images
loading...

6) Clemson Tigers +1100

Getty Images
loading...

7) Alabama Crimson Tide +1200

Getty Images
loading...

8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish +1200

Getty Images
loading...

9) LSU Tigers +1800

Getty Images for ONIT
loading...

10) Michigan Wolverines +2500

That's the Top 10. Among area schools, Nebraska (+15000), Iowa State (+18000), and Iowa (+20000) all fell within the Top 35.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Ten Nebraska Cornhusker Alums in the NFL

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles?

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

 

Filed Under: CFB, College Football, Sports Betting, Texas Longhorns, title odds
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls