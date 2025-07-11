Ohio State, Texas Pace Latest College Football National Title Odds
The 2025 College Football season is rapidly approaching at the end of August, and it's time for us to take a long look at the teams with the shortest odds to win it all this season.
Of course, the defending National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes top the list, but what other programs have a good shot at dethroning the team from Columbus?
Here's a look at the Top 10 odds to win the National Championship this coming season, with a ton of Big Ten and SEC schools leading the way:
*All odds quoted courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.
1) Ohio State Buckeyes +500
2) Texas Longhorns +550
3) Georgia Bulldogs +700
4) Penn State Nittany Lions +750
5) Oregon Ducks +950
6) Clemson Tigers +1100
7) Alabama Crimson Tide +1200
8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish +1200
9) LSU Tigers +1800
10) Michigan Wolverines +2500
That's the Top 10. Among area schools, Nebraska (+15000), Iowa State (+18000), and Iowa (+20000) all fell within the Top 35.
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
