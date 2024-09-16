MVFC Loads Up with 8!! Ranked Teams in AFCA Top 25

There's good and then there's great. The MVFC is GREAT thus far this season.

More often than not, the top conference in all of the FCS as of late (the Missouri Valley), routinely has 5 or more teams in the rankings.

This week, they have 8.

Get our free mobile app

Yeah, EIGHT. That ties an all-time record for the conference.

As the season unfolds, teams may drop out due to some friendly fire, but it's incredibly impressive, nonetheless.

Here are the complete rankings from the AFCA:

USD is back home this weekend following a cancelled game at Portland State on Saturday. The Coyotes play host to the Drake Bulldogs Saturday at 1:00pm.

SDSU heads to the deep South on Saturday for a matchup with Southeastern Louisiana, a 6:00 kickoff time.

Source: AFCA Polls