Nationally Known Comedian Performing at Tallgrass Fundraiser

What is Tallgrass Sober Living & Recovery All About?

Living your life can be a tricky thing. Sometimes it doesn't go as smoothly as you'd like. Sometimes you get caught in the net of addiction to drugs, alcohol, etc. and your life goes from being on a sort of straight path to straight off the rails.

This is the whole reason that Tallgrass Recovery & Sober Living Homes exists. To help people get up and get on with their lives. To help people mend bridges and broken relationships. To help people live a productive meaningful life.

Not everyone has access to Tallgrass programs and that is why they are holding the scholarship fund drive at The Country Club of Sioux Falls at 3400 West 22nd Street, on October 6th, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM.

Why Should We Care?

Because addiction, no matter what form it takes affects us all in some way. From broken family and friend relationships to crimes committed to feed the addiction, to school issues involving kids from addiction-affected homes, and the added duties for first responders.

How Can We Help?

Just attend the scholarship fund drive event, for a free-will offering at the door and have a great evening out with appetizers, great conversations, a silent auction, and special guest recovery host and keynote speaker, comedian Mark Lundholm.

You can also sponsor a table at the event, or simply donate $500, which is the amount it costs to provide a scholarship to Tallgrass Sober Living and Recovery.

What Else Can We Expect?

You'll hear Tallgrass Alumni testimonials and success stories that will open your eyes and your heart.

And, you'll laugh. A lot.

Mark Lundholm knows what he is talking about when it comes to recovery from drug abuse and addiction, family dysfunction, and broken relationships.

For more information call Amanda Schofield at Tallgrass at 512-639-8299.