Navy League South Dakota Council Hosting Army/Navy Viewing Party

Navy League of the U.S. South Dakota Council is hosting a Army/Navy viewing party at Shenanigans with a special halftime presentation.

The annual Army/Navy game is one of the greatest traditions in sports. This year you have the opportunity to watch it at Shenanigans with the Navy League of the U.S. South Dakota Council.

During halftime of the game, a special presentation will take place on the new USS South Dakota (SSN 790) with a video chat with the crew on the new submarine!

Shenanigans will also have specials during the course of the game.