Northern State and Ferris State will play for the NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Championship, and the game is sold out.

The Sanford Pentagon has announced that all tickets for the championship session on Saturday afternoon (March 24) are completely sold out. Tickets were sold quickly following Northern State's double overtime victory over Queens on Thursday night.

Northern State will play in the championship game for the first time in school history. The two teams will meet Saturday afternoon at 2:00.

CBS will have television coverage of the championship game on Saturday. Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas will have the call.

This is the second straight year that the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Championship has taken place at the Sanford Pentagon. Last season Northwest Missouri State defeated Fairmont State 71-61 to claim the title.

Tickets are still available for the NCAA Division II Elite Eight Women's Championship game at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night (March 23). Undefeated Ashland looks to win its second consecutive championship as they face Central Missouri. Tickets are available at the Sanford Pentagon box office and through Ticketmaster.