A Look at Nebraska’s Top 12 All-Time Rushing Leaders

A Look at Nebraska&#8217;s Top 12 All-Time Rushing Leaders

The Huskers have had a lot of modern additions to their all-time rushing yards list, but there are legendary names throughout.

Here's a look at the top dozen career performers in rushing yardage in Nebraska football history.

1) Mike Rozier - 1981-1983 - 4,780 yards

2) Ameer Abdullah - 2011-2014 - 4,588 yards

3) Ahman Green - 1995-1997 - 3,880 yards

4) Eric Crouch - 1998-2001 - 3,434 yards

5) Roy Helu Jr. - 2007-2010 - 3,404 yards

6) Rex Burkhead - 2009-2012 - 3,329 yards

7) Calvin Jones - 1991-1993 - 3,153 yards

8) Ken Clark - 1987-1989 - 3,037 yards

9) Taylor Martinez - 2010-2013 - 2,975 yards

10) I.M. Hipp - 1977-1979 - 2,814 yards

11) Lawrence Phillips - 1993-1995 - 2,777 yards

12) Dahrran Diedrick - 1999-2002 - 2,745 yards

--

The Huskers are bowl eligible this season for the first time since 2016 and will face off with Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, December 28th. It will be an 11:00 am kickoff on ABC.

