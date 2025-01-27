Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota State Barely Miss AP Top 25

There are a ton of very high-quality Women's basketball programs in our neck of the woods this season.

South Dakota State is out to another undefeated start in conference play, Minnesota continues to play great, and Nebraska (and Creighton) are both off to winning starts.

Despite that, all of those mentioned teams narrowly missed out on the AP Top 25 this week.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

1
UCLAUCLA(31)
20-0799
-
2
South CarolinaSouth Carolina(1)
19-1767
-
3
Notre DameNotre Dame
17-2732
-
4
USCUSC
18-1709
-
5
TexasTexas
20-2650
2
6
UConnUConn
19-2642
-
7
LSULSU
21-1624
2
8
Ohio StateOhio State
19-1573
4
9
TCUTCU
20-2516
-
10
DukeDuke
17-4492
4
11
Kansas StateKansas State
19-2448
1
12
KentuckyKentucky
17-2417
1
13
OklahomaOklahoma
16-4405
2
14
MarylandMaryland
16-4404
6
15
North CarolinaNorth Carolina
18-4356
2
16
Michigan StateMichigan State
17-3292
5
17
NC StateNC State
16-4283
3
18
TennesseeTennessee
15-4251
1
19
CaliforniaCalifornia
18-3211
3
20
Georgia TechGeorgia Tech
17-4184
2
21
West VirginiaWest Virginia
16-4179
5
22
AlabamaAlabama
17-4117
3
23
VanderbiltVanderbilt
17-4109
3
24
Oklahoma StateOklahoma State
17-357
2
25
Florida StateFlorida State
16-441
1

Here's the others receiving votes category, which is currently littered with area programs:

Others receiving votes: Michigan 30, Nebraska 26, Minnesota 25, Creighton 21, Baylor 12, Utah 11, Ole Miss 8, Harvard 7, South Dakota State 2

We'll just have to wait and see if and when our area programs make it in (or back in in some cases) to the Top 25 as the season creeps closer to tourney time.

Sources: ESPN.com

