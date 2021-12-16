Never Been to Las Vegas or the Super Bowl? Make It a 2-Fer!

Here are two things you can add to and then check off your bucket list. A trip to sin city and the biggest football game of the year.

This week the National Football League announced that Super Bowl LVIII will be held in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. Home to the Las Vegas Raiders, the game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium.

It never hurts to start planning, and this will certainly be one of those times.

In a statement by the City of Las Vegas and Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, there is so much to see and enjoy. Take a few extra days to enjoy what the city has to offer. Over-the-top events, an unrivaled lineup of entertainment, and world-class culinary offerings.

“Being named a Super Bowl host city is a defining moment in the history of Las Vegas,” said Steve Hill, CEO, and president of the LVCVA. “An event of this magnitude combined with the energy of Las Vegas is going to be unmatched. Our entire city is committed to making Super Bowl LVIII the most electrifying sports spectacle ever. The NFL has been an incredible partner, and we look forward to working with their team, the Host Committee, and our partners across our destination to showcase Las Vegas as ‘The Greatest Arena on Earth’.”

I highly recommend you bookmark this link for your guide to Super Bowl LVIII and one of the greatest entertainment destinations in the world.

