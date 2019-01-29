New Orleans Pelican Anthony Davis Wants Trade

Anthony Davis wants out of New Orleans. And if a trade happens it’ll be on the Pelicans’ schedule.

The New Orleans Pelicans plan to listen to offers on All-NBA center Anthony Davis but won't make a deal before next Thursday's NBA trade deadline unless they're offered an overwhelming package for the franchise's star, league sources told ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka are planning to make an aggressive push to acquire Davis prior to the February 7 trade deadline armed with confidence that Davis wants to play for the Lakers and would sign an extension, league sources said.

After agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told ESPN on Monday that he had informed the Pelicans that Davis wouldn't sign an extension this summer and wanted a trade, multiple league sources expect the agent and star to soon deliver word throughout the league that Davis' preferred destination is the Lakers and he'll become a rental player until 2020 with a trade anywhere else.

New Orleans is operating with an understanding that the Lakers' best deadline offer could still be available to the Pelicans in the offseason -- once the asset-rich Boston Celtics can become factors in the Davis discussions.

Davis is eligible to sign a five-year, $239.5 million supermax extension this summer. He can become a free agent in the summer of 2020.

© 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.