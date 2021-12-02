New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys Thursday NFL

METAIRIE, La. -- Taysom Hill will make his first start at quarterback this season for the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, a source told ESPN, after he practiced fully all week with a partially torn plantar fascia that has limited him since Week 10.

However, the Saint's offense might not be at full strength yet against the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Alvin Kamara and offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk are all listed as questionable with knee injuries.

Kamara practiced on a limited basis all week, a positive sign. But he is still ramping back up from the injury that sidelined him for the past three games. The good news is that backup running back Mark Ingram is a full go after he also missed this past Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills with a knee injury of his own.

Get our free mobile app

Meanwhile, Armstead did not practice all week, despite having returned to the lineup Thursday night. And Ramczyk, who has missed the past two games, practiced on a limited basis Monday before being held out of practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (shoulder) and Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) and linebacker Kaden Elliss (hamstring) were ruled out.

Hill, 31, replaces Trevor Siemian, who went 0-4 as the Saints' starter after he initially earned a victory in relief of the injured Jameis Winston in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: