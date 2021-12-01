2 Huge Augie-USF Basketball Games in Sioux Falls This Thursday

In the state of South Dakota, there are so many college basketball fans and at least twice a year they are treated to the University of Sioux Falls and Augustina University rivalry.

That rivalry is renewed this week as the Cougars and Vikings will battle it out once again on the hardwood.

On Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon, the University of Sioux Falls will travel to take on the Augustana Vikings for a double header of men's and women's basketball.

The men will play first at 5:30 pm and the women will play afterwards with a scheduled tip for 7:30 pm.

Over the years this game has produced some gems on both the men's and women's side with the passion of two fan bases separated by literally a few city blocks always delivering with a great atmosphere for the entire night.

On the men's side of things, Augustana comes in with a 6-1 record and USF is off to a 4-3 start with a win on their resume over the No. 1 team in the country.

On the women's side of things, USF comes in with a .500 record at 3-3 and Augustana rolls in at 3-1 for this big time game.

Whether you are a fan of either team or not, Thursday night is going to be awesome for college basketball fans and you should try and find a way to be in the Sanford Pentagon.

If you would like to purchase tickets for Thursday's double header, you can call the Augustana ticket office at 877-462-8443 or purchase them in person at the Sanford Pentagon box office.

For more information on Augustana Basketball, their current roster, their upcoming schedule or news surrounding other programs within their athletic department, you can visit their website.

For more information on USF Basketball, their current roster, their upcoming schedule or news surrounding other programs within their athletic department, you can visit their website.