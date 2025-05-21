NFL Announces HBO ‘Hard Knocks’ Team for Summer Show

There were several big announcements thus far this week from the National Football League meetings in the Twin Cities.

First, the Tush Push is here to stay (for now). Second, NFL players may take part in the upcoming Olympic Flag Football games.

We also got other smaller news items addressed as well, including what team will soon be appearing on the famed HBO show 'Hard Knocks.'

If you aren't familiar, the long-tenured show chronicles an NFL teams journey through the early portion of the season. It follows along as rookies make the leap to the NFL, and the roster of a particular chosen team takes shape through training camp and the preseason.

We've seen all sorts of teams be featured on the show, but this will be a first-time-around team this year:

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced at a Wednesday press conference that the Bills will be featured on this summer’s edition of Hard Knocks. HBO announced an August 5 premiere date. Previous rules allowed teams to opt out if they’d made the playoffs in either of the previous two seasons, which the Bills have done and their quest to break through after another loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game will be a main storyline of this summer’s show.

It's a big announcement for a team that has been oh so close lately to making the leap to the big game. Josh Allen will be a highlight of the show that comes around every Summer and delights football nerds with long form behind-the-scenes episodes.

Hard Knocks first debuted back in 2001 with the Baltimore Ravens and has even branched out to in-season and offseason editions in recent years.

