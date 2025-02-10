NFL Champion Eagles Not Atop 2026 Super Bowl Odds

The Philadelphia Eagles won their second Super Bowl in franchise history with a thunderous 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, a win so momentous that it might have shifted odds for next year's Super Bowl at sportsbooks across the nation.

Going into Sunday's contest, sportsbooks had lines up -- some for several weeks -- for the Super Bowl champion in 2026, with the Chiefs the consensus favorites at +600, per ESPN BET. However, when the final whistle blew on 2025's game, Kansas City was knocked down to +650 and got as long as +750 at some books

Meanwhile, the Eagles flew up the odds board, jumping from a fifth-place +800 to a third-place +700 at ESPN BET. Caesars (+625) and DraftKings (+550) now have Philadelphia as the standalone favorite.

The Baltimore Ravens are tied at the top of ESPN BET's board with the Chiefs at +650, while the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions share the third slot with Philly at +700. Despite their having 2024's best regular-season record, there is more uncertainty surrounding the Lions next season that extends to sports betting, as some books have them as long as +1100 for next year's title.

There had already been significant action on the market in the weeks leading up to this year's big game.

One of the more compelling teams to see bets is the Washington Commanders, who made an unexpected run to the NFC Championship Game this postseason. ESPN BET lists the Commanders at +2000 and reports that the second-most tickets (7.4%) and handle (9.7%) are backing them, trailing only the Chiefs (10.8% of bets and 13.3% of handle). DraftKings and FanDuel also report Washington in their top five most-bet teams in the 2026 Super Bowl market.

Another team getting considerable attention is the Cincinnati Bengals, listed at +1600 on ESPN BET and taking the fourth-most bets (7.2%) there. DraftKings says it took a $5,000 wager at +2000 odds for Cincinnati to win next year's Super Bowl that would net $100,000 if successful.

Additionally, Caesars Sportsbook reports taking a $1,000 bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers at +7000 odds to win $70,000.

At the bottom of ESPN BET's Super Bowl 2026 odds board are the New York Giants at 250-1, which is actually longer than their opener of 200-1; FanDuel lists the Giants at an astounding 400-1 to win next year's big game.