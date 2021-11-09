NFL Hands Down Punishment for Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been all over the news the last week for all the wrong reasons.

On Tuesday, the National Football League handed down punishment to the Packers and Rodgers for his COVID-19 protocol violations.

The Green Bay Packers were fined $300,000 and Rodgers was fined $14,650.

Rodgers and Lazard attended a Halloween party which violates rules for unvaccinated players to gather with more than 3 players in one place.

Furthermore, they were fined for not wearing masks in isolated incidents in the facility and during all media situations.

Since the Packers didn't originally report the violations, the league handed down punishment to them as well.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN is reporting that because the Packers cooperated the NFL took that into consideration when handing down the punishment.

Demovsky went on to report that the NFL made it clear the next violation for the team would result in harsher penalties which could include loss of draft picks and heftier fines.

In addition to the Packers and Rodgers being fined, wide receiver Allen Lazard was also fined the same amount as Rodgers.

Rodgers is eligible to return to earlier than this Saturday and would have to be symptom free in order to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Packers lost last week in Rodgers absence to the Kansas City Chiefs and fell to 7-2 on the season.

