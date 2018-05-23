NFL Honors Washington High School for Development of Nate Gerry

The Washington Warriors have been awarded a football from the NFL in honor of helping develop Nate Gerry into a Super Bowl champion.

Gerry was drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was activated to the 53-man roster during the middle of the season. His season concluded with a Super Bowl ring as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.

Now the NFL has decided to honor Gerry's former high school. Sioux Falls Washington was given a Super Bowl LII football for developing and supporting the career of Gerry.

Gerry played for the Warriors from 2009-2012 and helped lead the Warriors to championships in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

Following his graduation, Gerry attended Nebraska and appeared in 48 games for the Huskers. During his time at Nebraska, Gerry made 273 tackles and also picked off 13 passes.

Sioux Falls Washington has gone on to send multiple players into Division-I football since the graduation of Gerry. The Warriors have also won the last three Class 11AAA championships in South Dakota.